Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $588,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.