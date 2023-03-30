Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,941,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,819,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

