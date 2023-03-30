Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,336 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 144,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 144,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

