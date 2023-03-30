Kingfisher Capital LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $107.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

