KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in KLA by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KLA by 82.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of KLA by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,063,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,366,000 after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Up 3.8 %

KLAC stock opened at $385.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.