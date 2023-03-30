Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,183,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 15,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,865 shares of company stock valued at $7,140,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.