Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

SHW stock opened at $215.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.64 and its 200-day moving average is $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

