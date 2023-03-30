Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 271.11% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a dermatology therapeutics company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include Pipeline VP-102, Pipeline VP-103, and Pipeline VP-315. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

