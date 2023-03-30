L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $194.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.03. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

