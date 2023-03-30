Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Legrand Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Legrand has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

