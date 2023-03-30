Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

LEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

