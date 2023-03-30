LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.16. LG Display shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 72,479 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
LG Display Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LG Display (LPL)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.