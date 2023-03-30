LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $6.16. LG Display shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 72,479 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

About LG Display

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LG Display by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in LG Display by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

