LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,620,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,887 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $231,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

