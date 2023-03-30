Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $23.21

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.21, but opened at $24.00. Li Auto shares last traded at $24.77, with a volume of 1,429,738 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Li Auto Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.23. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $14,889,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,979,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,787,000 after buying an additional 457,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Stories

