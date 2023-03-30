LifeSteps Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of -374.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,693 shares of company stock worth $7,225,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

