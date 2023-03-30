Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.43

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.47, with a volume of 72068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 2.72.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.