Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $20.75

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $21.49. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 562,256 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lithium Americas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,601,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 209,392 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 11.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 102,752 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

