Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $20.75

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.75, but opened at $21.49. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 562,256 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
