Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $20.78

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $21.86. Livent shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 553,138 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Livent Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,089,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,262,000 after buying an additional 2,345,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,994,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,889,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

