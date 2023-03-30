loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.75. loanDepot shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 14,938 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $528.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,443,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,062,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,112. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

