Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Update

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 892,900 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the February 28th total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,464.5 days.

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

LBLCF opened at $89.00 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBLCF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$134.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

