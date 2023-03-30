Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,813 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 64.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

