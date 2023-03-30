Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Up to $9.60

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $10.12. Lyft shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 8,511,466 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Lyft from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lyft by 6,332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,725,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $154,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542,904 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth about $73,660,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,839,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Lyft by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

