Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,632 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 57.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE M opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

