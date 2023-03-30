Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

MFC stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.