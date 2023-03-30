Marion Wealth Management Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,865 shares of company stock worth $7,140,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $101.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

