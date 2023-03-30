Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

