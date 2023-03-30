Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1,769.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -224.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

