Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 9,072 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,106,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $72.06 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

