Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,995 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetApp Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.21.

NTAP opened at $62.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $88.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

