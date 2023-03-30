Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,306 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $8,934,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,170,000 after buying an additional 102,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PRFT shares. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

