Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 34,531 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

