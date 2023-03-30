Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 3,506 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,618,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $217.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,400 shares of company stock valued at $50,218,773. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.