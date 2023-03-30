Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 999,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 106,010 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,710. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

