Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Itron by 16.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.5% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $81,909.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,335,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,365 shares of company stock valued at $572,453. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

