Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock valued at $681,880. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

