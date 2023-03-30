Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys New Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,279.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock valued at $468,653 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

