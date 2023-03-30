Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 13,694 Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Integer by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

