Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 13,711 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Gentherm by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of THRM opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

