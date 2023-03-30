Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 33,509 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,039,000 after buying an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after buying an additional 815,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of TRN opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,941.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

