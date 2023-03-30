Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 60,361 Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after buying an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 16.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 769,040 shares during the last quarter.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Outfront Media stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $29.36.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

