Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 7,161 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PKG opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

