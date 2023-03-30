Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 75,994 First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,994 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,083,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 56,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 3,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

