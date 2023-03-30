Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 73.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $48.73 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $208.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.41 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,894.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

