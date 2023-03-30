Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $946,000 Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,930,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 24.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $1,109,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.