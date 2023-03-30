Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $894,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 139,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 70,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

