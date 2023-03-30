Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $900,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Match Group by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $114.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.