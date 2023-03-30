Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $901,000 in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 586 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.57 per share, with a total value of $99,954.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $124.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 72.49%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.
