Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $908,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

