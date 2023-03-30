Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $969,000 in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $240.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $263.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.08 and a 200-day moving average of $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

