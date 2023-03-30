Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $972,000 in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 124.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MATX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

